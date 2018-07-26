0 XXXTentacion death: Suspect arrested in southeast Georgia

EASTMAN, Ga. -

Another suspect reportedly has been arrested in connection with the death of rapper XXXTentacion.

BREAKING: The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force captured rapper @xxxtentacion murder suspect in Middle Georgia. https://t.co/RP5SSC8tOK — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) July 26, 2018

Here are the latest updates:

Update 9:15 a.m. EDT July 26: Jail records confirm that Robert Allen, 22, was in jail Thursday morning in Dodge County, Georgia. He was being held for authorities in Broward County, Florida, where Onfroy was killed last month.

Deputy U.S. Marshal John Edgar told the Macon Telegraph that Allen was arrested after authorities learned that he might be staying with his sister in Eastman, Georgia. Edgar said Allen's sister was cooperative when authorities asked about him.

"It was uneventful," Edgar told the Telegraph. "This is a good case."

Two other suspects have been jailed in connection with Onfroy’s death. Michael Boatwright, 22 and Dedrick Williams, 22, are jailed in Florida on charges of murder and robbery connected to the June 18 shooting.

One other suspect, identified by deputies as 20-year-old Trayvon Newsome, remained at large Thursday.

Update 8:04 a.m. EDT July 26: According to the Macon Telegraph, Robert Allen of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested in Dodge County, Georgia, on Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force said Dodge County deputies found Allen at his sister’s house and arrested him without incident, the Telegraph reported. He was taken to the Dodge County Jail in Eastman.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed June 18 in an apparent robbery attempt as he was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida, according to Broward County sheriff’s deputies.

According to The Associated Press, a Florida grand jury formally charged Dedrick Williams, 22; Michael Boatwright, 22; Trayvon Newsome, 20; and Allen, 22, last week with first-degree murder and armed robbery, court records showed.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

>> Read more trending news

© 2018 Cox Media Group.