Busch Gardens Tampa Bay bringing back free beer for the summer

Free beer is back at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay -- for the summer.
From May 1 through Aug. 5, guests age 21 and older can visit the former Hospitality House, now called the Garden Gate Café, to receive two complimentary 7-ounce beers during every visit to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
Related Headlines
Beers that will be on tap include Bud Light, Miller Light, Corona, Founders All Day IPA, M.I.A. 305, Miller Light, Yuengling and Shock Top, according to a release from the park.
TRENDING STORIES
-Nassau County man leaves 6-year-old daughter in car while at a bar
-4 dead, including 2 children, in crash on Highway 17 in Palatka
-Missing Bradford County mom found alive, ex-boyfriend dead after shooting himself in the head
Busch Gardens also announced its Bier Fest event, which will be held from Aug. 25-Sept. 16 and feature beer and German cuisine and music.
Guests can also join the Busch Gardens Brew Club. Membership includes a reserved Stein that remains on display at the park and gets $5 refills on 20 on-tap brews all year long.
Busch Gardens ended its tradition of free beer at the Hospitality House in 2009 after the company was sold.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}