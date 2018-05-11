Dashcam video shows Florida deputy save baby's life

PHOTO GALLERY: Florida deputy reunited with baby he saved
A deputy in Ocala, Florida saved the life of a 3-month-old baby boy Wednesday.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix of the Marion County Sheriff's Office, was on his way home from his shift, when a woman flagged him down at a red light.
The woman told Nix that her 3-month-old baby boy named Kingston was completely unresponsive and that she needed help.
STORY: Police chief visits girl who offered allowance to grieving officers
The deputy turned his patrol car around and pulled over to the side of the road to help.
Dashcam video shows the deputy performing several life-saving measures on the baby.
The baby didn't appear to respond, so the deputy rushed the child to a nearby hospital in his patrol car.
Due to the deputy's actions, Kingston is alive.
"We are happy to report that Baby Kingston is doing very well and doctors say he will make a full recovery," Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}