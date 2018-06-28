0 Defense plans to claim Murabella double-murder suspect was on Ambien

The St. Johns County man who reportedly killed his wife and her best friend in her Murabella home in 2015 plans to claim he was under the influence of Ambien — and other drugs — during the killings.

James Colley and his wife Amanda were separated at the time of the murders, which occurred on Aug. 15, 2015. Colley is accused of shooting his wife and her best friend, Lindy Dobbins, before going on the run.

On Thursday, a judge granted two motions filed by the state. One was in reference to Lamar Douberly, who court documents show was in a relationship with Amanda Colley.

Douberly was at the home at the time of the shootings and survived the attack.

The motion states in questioning about alleged extramarital affairs. Douberly can only be questioned about his relationship with Amanda Colley. The other motion the judge granted regarded both victims' toxicology reports, which are to be omitted.

The defense plans to use involuntary intoxication as their defense in this case, stating Colley was under the influence of Ambien -- and other drugs -- at the time of the murders.

On the same day his wife was shot and killed, Colley was in a St. Johns County court, fighting an injunction order in his divorce case and claims that he was violent and burned his wife’s clothes in the yard. The state wants Colley's attorney that day to explain his observation of Colley’s condition that morning

Colley was captured hours after the killings in Virginia. He is facing the death penalty if convicted of the first-degree murder charge.

Colley’s trial is expected to begin on July 9 and should last around three weeks.

