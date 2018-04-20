  • Diners soaked after flaming cheesy dish sets off sprinklers

    Members of one dinner party got more than what they ordered when servers at a Baltimore restaurant brought out a fiery surprise that ended their meal early. 

    Cava Mezza staff members brought out plates of the Greek cheese dish saganaki, an appetizer of deep fried cheese sometimes served flambéed, in front of the dinner party. 

    Flames rose from the dish, creating a dramatic display, but its heat set off the sprinklers, pouring gallons of water on workers and diners, according to the Daily Mail

    At one point in the video, a man tried to avoid the water while laughing hysterically. 

