FDLE responding to an officer-involved shooting in Gilchrist County, Florida

Florida law enforcement is responding to an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.
Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said FDLE officer are en route to the scene.
Local media is reporting two Gilchrist County deputies were killed in the shooting in Trenton, Florida.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office and their citizens over the tragic loss of two deputies. @Columbiasheriff stands ready to assist and any way possible!!!! pic.twitter.com/bjX1bDcrzL— Columbia Sheriff, FL (@ColumbiaSheriff) April 19, 2018
