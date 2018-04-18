FWC offering reward after gopher tortoise found covered in paint

A gopher tortoise is being rehabilitated after it was found completely covered in red spray paint and concrete.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is offering a reward to in the hopes of finding the person who covered the tortoise, shell and all, in red spray paint.
FWC officials posted photos of the animal on the commission's Facebook page and said it was found by two people in the middle of County Road 455, south Montverde.
Members of the commission said applying man-made substances like paint and concrete is illegal and harmful to the health of gopher tortoises.
FWC officials said anyone with any information on who could've applied the paint and concrete to the tortoise is asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
Anyone contacting Wildlife Alert can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
