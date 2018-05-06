Gulf of Mexico feels magnitude 4.5 earthquake

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Interactive radar
The northern Gulf of Mexico experienced a 4.5 magnitude earthquake Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS reports the earthquake was detected at 12:47 p.m. eastern time. According to earthquake.usgs.gov, the earthquake occurred 166 miles from New Orleans.
Apparently there was an earthquake a few minutes ago about 120 miles SE of Grand Isle or 160 mi SE of New Orleans. There is NO tsunami threat from this earthquake.— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) May 6, 2018
But we're curious... Did anyone feel it? #lawx #mswx https://t.co/hHg63A4jUm
There was no tsunami threat.
>>Download our First Alert Weather app
United States Geological Survey reports a 4.5 magnitude earthquake as a light intensity. The intensity is usually felt near the epicenter of the quake.
M4.5 #earthquake in the northern Gulf of Mexico 12:47pm eastern. #FirstAlertWX No tsunami threat. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/7MXhVtTQWl— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) May 6, 2018
In our local area, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Northeast in July 2016.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}