Gulf of Mexico feels magnitude 4.5 earthquake

    The northern Gulf of Mexico experienced a 4.5 magnitude earthquake Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. 

    NWS reports the earthquake was detected at 12:47 p.m. eastern time. According to earthquake.usgs.gov, the earthquake occurred 166 miles from New Orleans. 

    There was no tsunami threat. 

    United States Geological Survey reports a 4.5 magnitude earthquake as a light intensity. The intensity is usually felt near the epicenter of the quake. 

    In our local area, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Northeast in July 2016

