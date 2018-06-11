JSO: Man takes cash register from Walmart, tries to carjack 2 people at knifepoint
A homeless man was arrested after he was observed taking two doughnuts from the Walmart on U.S. 1 in St. Augustine, a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office report said.
Peter Ligue, 52, paid for one doughnut at the self-checkout counter and left with three, deputies said.
A Walmart loss prevention manager saw Ligue take the doughnuts, the report said. The Walmart manager told deputies she wanted to press charges.
The arrest report said that Ligue was previously removed from that Walmart location for trespassing.
Walmart lost $1.16 due to the theft, the report said.
