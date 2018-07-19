Action News Jax Investigates: Delayed delivery for military families

ON TV: Watch this special report at 5:45 p.m. on CBS47 Action News Jax
A military was left with just the clothes on their backs after their moving truck didn't show up for weeks.
An Action News Jax Investigation uncovers they weren't alone.
Now, we track down the local moving company paid for with your tax dollars, accused of forcing military families to live without their belongings.
How the business is defending itself after our investigation, today on CBS47 Action News Jax at 5.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}