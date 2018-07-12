ON TV: See the special report tonight on CBS47 Action News Jax at 5:45
Action News Jax investigates the link between highly aggressive forms of breast cancer and a specific group of local women.
Anchor Tenikka Hughes talked the doctor who made the discovery and learned why some women may be more at risk than others, regardless of their race.
Tonight on CBS47 at 5:45 p.m., we reveal what those women have in common and talk to a 27-year-old mother recently diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer about how she got the life-saving help she needed.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}