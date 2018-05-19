0 Action News Jax Investigates: Loophole keeps problem spa open

PT Spa is tucked away just off Emerson Street and Interstate 95 in Spring Park.

The building on Copper Circle East has housed several different spas over the years, and they have all had similar problems.

Action News Jax Anchor Tenikka Hughes, first investigated issues at this site in 2015 and has since uncovered a loophole that is keeping the doors open after years of complaints of criminal activity.

We looked into state records and found that, since 2008, at least four different spas have been at the location.

They include Palm Tree Tanning Spa, Yoshi Swedish Spa, Palm Tree Place, and, now, PT Spa.

Three of the spas had their licenses revoked by the state for unlicensed massage, offering prostitution, or both.

Complaints about crime at a local business for YEARS. My investigation prompted a state Senator to check it out for herself. See what happened when we went inside PLUS the loophole keeping the doors open. TODAY on CBS47 at 5:45 @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/VFg7fEBUuJ — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) May 18, 2018

In August 2017, a worker was arrested for unlicensed massage and offering prostitution to an undercover Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officer at the current PT Spa.

At last check the spa's license with the state is still active.

State Sen. Audrey Gibson was not aware of the repeat issues until Action News Jax told her, and she wanted to see the place for herself.

When she walked up to the building, Gibson said, “Who the hell would want to come here for a massage? It’s seedy!”

Once inside, Gibson and Hughes both questioned a worker inside.

Gibson: "Do you know there's been illegal activity at this place? Did you know about that?"

Worker: "I don't know."

Hughes: "You see, it says sweet, young Asian girls. None of these girls work here?"

Worker: "No, no, no."

Hughes: "Did you know it was being advertised like this?"

Worker: "I don't know. That's the first time I saw."

Gibson: "Can we come in and see your massage rooms?"

Worker: "No."

The woman said she had only been working there for a week and showed proof that she was licensed.

We talked to a young mother who lives near the spa and didn't want to appear on camera.

She said that, for years, she's been suspicious about what goes on at the site.

“You see the banner changes constantly and you see all the cars, I mean really nice cars for this area,” she said.

Action News Jax contacted the city to find out if this specific location could be declared a nuisance.

The city referred us to the Florida Department of Health, which regulates the massage industry.

A Department of Health spokesperson said, “Currently, there are no laws that would allow the department to deny licensure due to past issues at the address with other establishments or licensees."

He also said the agency "will be asking Legislature to give us more authority to look at situations like that."

Gibson worked with a fellow lawmaker and the DOH to craft new legislation to crack down on problem massage businesses, owners and employees.

But the language was cut out of the final bill.

Gibson said she will continue to push the issue.

“We need to have better tracking of who it is that's leaving and who it is that's coming," she said.

The woman we talked to said, “I would love to see it shut down. I’ve got a family over here.”

It's advertisement offers "sweet, young Asian girls." What happened when a #Florida state Senator & I went to the business to find out what's really going on inside. WATCH my investigation TODAY on CBS47 at 545pm @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/hlFx5EuYtZ — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) May 18, 2018

We also found that all of the spas that have operated at the address advertised on sites such as the now defunct backpage.com and erotic websites.

Action News Jax contacted JSO for this report.

The sheriff encourages people to call police and report any suspicious activity at any local business.

You can also report illegal activity directly to the state.

You can check the license or see complaints for massage establishments or therapists.

Their license numbers should also be posted at the establishment where they are working.

If they are not posted, you should always ask to see them.

You can check with the Department of Health, the Florida State Massage Therapy Association, or the Florida Board of Massage Therapy to locate and to learn what to look for in a therapist.

To report suspected unlicensed health care activity or file a complaint, click here or call 1-877-HALT-ULA (1-877-425-8852).

© 2018 Cox Media Group.