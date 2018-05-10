Duval school bus company's safety claim does not check out

A Duval County school bus company’s safety claim does not check out.
On Monday, an Action News Jax Investigation uncovered that Student Transportation of America has had the most crashes and drivers cited out of any Duval County bus contractor this school year.
After four days of asking the company for an interview, spokesperson Lynette Viviani sent us a statement that said, in part, “On a national level, the Department of Transportation credits STA with the lowest rate of accidents of any national school bus contractor.”
Action News Jax reported on Monday that the company was unable to provide any documentation or data to back up that claim.
So, we reached out to the U.S. Department of Transportation directly.
“I don’t know what this person is talking about,” U.S. DOT spokesman Duane DeBruyne told Action News Jax. “We don’t keep that kind of statistic.”
Viviani continues to claim STA’s statement was not inaccurate, but still has not sent us any proof.
