0 Judge grants injunction against Jacksonville-based roofer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

A Duval County judge has granted the Florida Attorney General's injunction against Jacksonville-based roofer Carlson Enterprises and has frozen the business assets.

Action News Jax has been investigating the company since October 2017.

Customers said the roofing company collected their deposits, did not apply for permits to do the work and never completed the work.

The Attorney General's Office was concerned Carlson Enterprises and its executives would hide assets, making it more difficult or even impossible for customers to get their money back.

Court documents show the Attorney General has investigated 72 consumer complaints against Carlson Enterprises and 64 are from this year. Those 72 complaints represent $567,029 of missing money.

State records show Carlson Enterprises executives Adolph Carlson and Daryl Strickland started new business on Feb 23, Kingfish, LLC. Strickland and John Carlson started Bluewater Builders Florida, LLC on March 9.

Action News Jax reporter Jenna Bourne will have updates on this investigation on Twitter from @ActionNewsJax and on CBS47 Action News Jax at 5.

RELATED INVESTIGATIONS ON CARLSON ENTERPRISES:

-Customers accuse Jacksonville roofer of taking money, not doing the work

-Employee reveals evidence Jacksonville roofer faked positive BBB reviews

-Jacksonville roofing company executives start new business after complaints

#ANJaxBreaking: #Duval County judge grants Attorney General's injunction against #Jacksonville-based roofer Carlson Enterprises and freezes its assets. @ActionNewsJax has been investigating this company since Oct. 2017: https://t.co/jHHURAr6nk pic.twitter.com/ulUGhPfqsy — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) April 27, 2018

Attorney General's lawsuit accuses Carlson Enterprises of same pattern @ActionNewsJax exposed back in Oct 17: Roofer collected customers’ deposits, did not apply for permits to do the work, never completed the work. Judge granted injunction & froze assets https://t.co/jHHURAr6nk pic.twitter.com/rVRBNPlt5Z — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) April 27, 2018

Attorney General's Office worried Carlson Enterprises/Adolph Carlson will hide their assets, making it more difficult or even impossible for customers to get their money back. Judge just granted injunction and froze assets. https://t.co/jHHURAr6nk pic.twitter.com/xMsJotSHjT — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) April 27, 2018

Court documents show #Florida Attorney General has investigated 72 consumer complaints against Carlson Enterprises. 64 are from this year. Those 72 complaints represent $567,029 of missing money. Now judge has granted injunction & frozen company's assets. https://t.co/jHHURAr6nk pic.twitter.com/mBdz92FIFI — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) April 27, 2018

State records show Carlson Enterprises execs Adolph Carlson & Daryl Strickland started new business on Feb 23, Kingfish, LLC. Daryl Strickland & John Carlson started Bluewater Builders Florida, LLC on March 9. Judge now signed injunction against Carlson Enterprises, froze assets pic.twitter.com/eewAUqfNfQ — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) April 27, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.