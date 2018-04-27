  • Judge grants injunction against Jacksonville-based roofer

    A Duval County judge has granted the Florida Attorney General's injunction against Jacksonville-based roofer Carlson Enterprises and has frozen the business assets.

    Action News Jax has been investigating the company since October 2017.

    Customers said the roofing company collected their deposits, did not apply for permits to do the work and never completed the work.

    The Attorney General's Office was concerned Carlson Enterprises and its executives would hide assets, making it more difficult or even impossible for customers to get their money back.

    Court documents show the Attorney General has investigated 72 consumer complaints against Carlson Enterprises and 64 are from this year. Those 72 complaints represent $567,029 of missing money.

    State records show Carlson Enterprises executives Adolph Carlson and Daryl Strickland started new business on Feb 23, Kingfish, LLC. Strickland and John Carlson started Bluewater Builders Florida, LLC on March 9. 

    RELATED INVESTIGATIONS ON CARLSON ENTERPRISES:
    -Customers accuse Jacksonville roofer of taking money, not doing the work
    -Employee reveals evidence Jacksonville roofer faked positive BBB reviews
    -Jacksonville roofing company executives start new business after complaints

