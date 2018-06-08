Restaurant Report: Jacksonville Thai restaurant cited for live roaches

Your health and safety: It's the reason we go out every week to get you answers about the places where you love to eat.
In this week’s Original Restaurant Report, Action News Jax’s Ben Becker found about a popular Thai restaurant that was cited for numerous violations.
Becker went to Bounxou Thai, formerly known as Tup Tim Thai, on San Jose Boulevard.
Inspectors found 27 live roaches, eight dead roaches, potentially hazardous food temperatures and the restaurant was temporarily closed.
Becker: “Is it clean now?
Manager of Bounxou Thai: “Yes.”
Becker: “Is it safe to eat here.”
Manager: “Yes, yes, sure."
Inspectors cited IKEA on Gate Parkway for potentially hazardous food temperatures and put a stop sale on salmon and chicken. Also an employee touched their soiled shirt, engaged in food prep and hot water at the employee sink did not reach 100 degrees
IKEA sent Action News Jax a statement that reads in part, "We will be reviewing our food safety guidelines with all IKEA food managers and handlers to ensure our operations meet our high standards for quality and service."
Choi's Chinese Food in Atlantic Beach was cited for 20+ live ants and 4 dead beetles, 11+ live flying insects and potentially hazardous food temperatures.
