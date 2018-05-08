0 Action News Jax Investigates: Uber and Lyft drivers picking up local children

According to company policy, both Uber and Lyft drivers are banned from picking up passengers under the age of 18 without an adult.

An Action News Jax investigation found local drivers breaking that rule.

With their parents permission, 14-year-old Ian and 13-year-old Zack ordered rides using Uber and Lyft.

They took three different trips, while investigative reporter Christy Turner followed closely behind, monitoring their every turn.

The boys were never denied by a driver.

"He just drove us here after we got in. No questions asked," Ian said.

Action News Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson watched the drivers pull up and drop the boys off and he believes the drivers are focused on one thing -- making money.

It's still happening because either they're ignoring it, only concerned about the fare," Jefferson said.

Related: Uber driver tried to grope friend, came over uninvited after ride in St. Augustine

Though not illegal, Jefferson says hopping in the car with a stranger can be dangerous because you don't know who is behind the wheel.

"The days and times that we live in now, it's just not safe for kids to be alone," Jefferson said.

Zack and Ian's parents were stunned at how easy it was for a kid as young as 13 to hop a ride with no questions asked.

Uber and Lyft drivers are required to undergo a background check, but dozens have been accused of crimes against their passengers.

In 2016, an Uber driver was arrested locally in a child sex sting in St. Johns County.

Christy Turner brought her findings to both Uber and Lyft and asked how they enforce their under 18 policy.

Uber said their drivers are supposed to check ID if a passenger looks underage.

A Lyft spokesperson said they send regular reminders to drivers.

The drivers our investigation caught picking up children said they were unaware of the under 18 policy.

Uber and Lyft said customers who violate their policy can be banned but refused to tell Action News Jax what could happen to drivers.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.