2,000 sailors to return to Naval Station Mayport after 6-month deployment

More than 2,000 sailors are returning to Naval Station Mayport after a 6-month deployment.

Families are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the USS Iwo Jima and USS New York on Thursday.

While it’s a joyous occasion, the Navy tells Action News Jax that it is gearing up to help sailors and their families with any challenges they may face upon their return.

“The crew is very excited to be home,” Arthur Gore said. “You can tell from walking around the ship, you can see the crew just making plans for their return.”

Gore is a work and family life supervisor at Naval Station Mayport. He just got back from visiting sailors aboard the USS Iwo Jima.

The sailors are returning to their families after a 6-month deployment to Europe, Africa and the Middle East as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group.

“The spouse that’s left at home for that deployment has carried the load, so we want to work with our service members,” Amie McKague with NS Mayport’s Fleet and Family Support Program said. “Let's kind of ease that transition into the family.”

A lot can change in six months, from new babies to new financial situations.

Gore, a veteran himself, says he was concerned about where he would fit in with his family after deployment.

“The feelings that they have are normal – they’ve been separated from their families for a long time,” Gore said. “So take advantage of available resources.”

The Fleet and Family Support Center offers workshops and guidance to sailors and their loved ones to help navigate life after deployment.

They offer services every day of the week on and off the ship.

Gore said in addition to asking for help if it's needed, two of the most important things are patience and communication.

Click here for more information about the Fleet and Family Support Center and how to get in touch with staff.

