  • 2 bodies found within a mile of each other in Jacksonville

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were fatally shot on Saturday afternoon.

    JSO said the first call came in at 3:45 p.m. from the 1000 block of W. 15th Street in Durkeeville. A woman was shot multiple times on the side of the road.

    Related Headlines

    The woman, who was in her 40s, was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where she later died from her injuries.

    The second call came in at 4:20 p.m. from the parking lot of the Raceway gas station in Moncrief, 1040 Golfair Boulevard.

    An unidentified male was shot multiple times and was then taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he was pronounced dead.

    Police did not give an age range for the male.

    JSO said they don't believe the shootings are related at this time, but they can't completely rule it out either.

    Police are speaking with several witnesses to find out what they saw and heard.

    Anyone with any information in these two shootings is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 bodies found within a mile of each other in Jacksonville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters responding to fire at home reportedly struck by lightning…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida license-free fishing available first 2 weekends in June

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville police: Young man shot while walking down the street on the…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Power boat crash sends 4 racers to the hospital in Jacksonville