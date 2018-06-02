0 2 bodies found within a mile of each other in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were fatally shot on Saturday afternoon.

JSO said the first call came in at 3:45 p.m. from the 1000 block of W. 15th Street in Durkeeville. A woman was shot multiple times on the side of the road.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where she later died from her injuries.

The second call came in at 4:20 p.m. from the parking lot of the Raceway gas station in Moncrief, 1040 Golfair Boulevard.

An unidentified male was shot multiple times and was then taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not give an age range for the male.

JSO said they don't believe the shootings are related at this time, but they can't completely rule it out either.

Police are speaking with several witnesses to find out what they saw and heard.

Anyone with any information in these two shootings is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

