2 Mercedes torched inside gated apartment complex; investigation underway

Police are looking for the arsonist that set two vehicles on fire at an apartment complex in south Jacksonville on Friday.
Around 3 a.m. Friday, a resident at Cape House Apartments noticed two Mercedes S-class vehicles on fire.
“I ran out, saw both cars on fire, hit the fire alarm, and went and moved my car, which was directly behind the cars on fire,” said Logan Boling.
Another witness told Action News Jax that she observed a man in the area, ducking around the two cars. She yelled at the man who ran off.
Police said they found a lighter, a gas can and a rag in the parking lot of the complex.
