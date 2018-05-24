  • 2018 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts June 1

    The 2018 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday, June 1, coinciding with the first official day of the 2018 hurricane season.

    Floridians are gearing up to buy any and all supplies necessary in advance. 

    During this sales tax holiday period, certain things related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

    Qualifying items include but are not limited to generators, bungee chords, radios, fuel containers, light sources, coolers and reusable ice packs.

    For a full list of items and additional information, view the official tax information publication released by the Department of Revenue here.

    The sales tax holiday does not apply to the repair or rental of qualifying items or sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

    Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Arielle Nixon and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are forecasting a near-to above-average hurricane season.

    For more information about the 2018 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, visit the Department of Revenue's website

