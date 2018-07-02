TALKING THE TROPICS: Mike Buresh's daily updates on hurricane season
Phil Klotzbach, a doctor of atmospheric science from Colorado State University, has updated his hurricane forecast for this season, and the number of storms are a little lower.
The forecast is for 11 named storms, including Alberto in May, four hurricanes and one major hurricane – all below the averages of 12, six and two, respectively.
In comparison, last year was a very active, season with 17 named storms, 10 hurricanes and six major hurricanes, category three or higher.
A word of caution from the First Alert Weather Team: You should always be prepared for natural disasters, especially hurricanes.
Even though the number of storms is forecast to be below average in the coming months, it does not necessarily mean that storms will not impact the U.S. this season.
