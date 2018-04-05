2018 Hurricane Season: Major hurricane activity predicted to be slightly above average

MUST-SEE PHOTOS: Irma damage in Jacksonville area
The initial Atlantic seasonal hurricane forecast from Colorado State University predicts a slightly above-average 2018 hurricane season.
Related Headlines
The upcoming hurricane season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
JUST IN: The initial 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Seasonal Outlook was just released from Colorado State University. A slightly above average season forecast. #FirstAlertWX @actionnewsjax @wokvnews— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) April 5, 2018
More: https://t.co/8t85LYVsgP pic.twitter.com/CXLeFETRba
Meteorologists anticipate a slightly above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.
Researchers warn coastal residents to prepare as it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them.
Related: St. Augustine streets fill with water from Hurricane Matthew
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}