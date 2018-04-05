  • 2018 Hurricane Season: Major hurricane activity predicted to be slightly above average

    

    The initial Atlantic seasonal hurricane forecast from Colorado State University predicts a slightly above-average 2018 hurricane season.

    The upcoming hurricane season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. 

    Meteorologists anticipate a slightly above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.

    Researchers warn coastal residents to prepare as it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. 

