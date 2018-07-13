The 2018 WOKV Careathon to benefit the Child Cancer Fund of NE Florida is Friday, July 20. All proceeds help local families of cancer patients with financial assistance during their cancer fight.
The mission of the Child Cancer Fund is to provide caring support to children and their families battling childhood cancer.
There are multiple ways to make a donation to the Child Cancer Fund, including through our annual auction. It is full of one-of-a-kind items to priceless experiences. The Careathon auction is open now through Monday, July 23 at 12 p.m.
Browse and bid in the Careathon auction here
If you are interested in making a donation to the Child Cancer Fund, you can securely do so here.
We also invite you to listen to the WOKV Careathon on Friday, July 20 from 5 a.m.-6 p.m. on News 104.5 FM or 690 AM. We will be taking donations at 855-636-6877. You can also text the word FOREVER to 41444 to begin the process of making a donation.
Signed memorabilia from @seanhannity, @THEHermanCain and @Talkmaster + priceless experiences in the @WOKVNews Careathon auction. Browse and bid: https://t.co/4ARhUS46nu@CCFJacksonville @ActionNewsJax#careathon2018— Rich Jones (@RichJonesJax) July 13, 2018
