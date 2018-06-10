0 2nd shooting in less than 24 hours at Kings Ridge Apartments: 1 adult, 1 juvenile shot

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is now investigating two shootings in the same neighborhood less, than 24 hours apart.

Saturday night three women were shot at a party held in Kings Ridge Apartments. On Sunday, two people were shot along the sidewalk in the apartment complex, in the middle of the afternoon.

Both of the victims were males, and according to JSO, one was an adult and the other was under the age of 18.

The victims were taken to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries. One was taken by an emergency rescue crew, while JSO says the other victim was taken to the hospital by a citizen.

Action News Jax Courtney Cole spoke to neighbors who say they are frustrated and afraid for their safety.

Neighbors of Kings Ridge Apartments say crime scene tape and JSO police cars are becoming an all too familiar sight.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says two males were shot there around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

That’s less than 24 hours after three women were shot in the same area.

As you can see it’s still a very active scene. JSO says they believe a white truck is involved in the shooting, but that’s all they know right now.

**They’re asking anyone with information to come forward or call Crimestoppers @ 866-845-TIPS. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/jmAlSRyn3s — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 10, 2018

Action News Jax Courtney Cole spoke to one neighbor, who wasn't comfortable giving her name or showing her face, but says it's time for the community to speak up.

"Why are people sitting around and not saying nothing? You know who shot somebody, just go ahead and say who it was!"

She says she moved here from Louisiana less than a year ago and is afraid she could be the next victim.

"Bullets don’t have a name...bullets do not have a name and it’s sad. "

She said she's even more worried for the children that live out here.

“I hope things can get better. They find out what’s going on and come to a…get a conclusion with this here and stop it. “

She told me she wants to be able to appreciate her friends and neighbors while they're here.

“Nobody wants to walk around with their child on a t-shirt. Nobody want to walk around with a family member or friend on a t-shirt. I want to walk with my friends. I want to talk with my friends.”

Right now, JSO says the only info they have about a suspect is that a white truck was possibly involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

#RIGHTNOW —JSO is investigating the report of an aggravated battery at 2110 Kings Park Drive. This appears to be the same area I reported on yesterday, where the triple shooting occurred. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ab9vwepwok — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 10, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.