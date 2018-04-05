  • Six kids hurt when Cadillac Escalade flips on JTB, takes out pole

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    Eight people, including six children, were hurt in a crash after their SUV rolled over and struck a light pole on Southside Boulevard and westbound JTB on Thursday, Jacksonville fire rescue officials said. 

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said two children are in critical condition.

    Two adult patients are also in critical condition. 

    JFRD is reporting that three patients were ejected from a car, but have yet to report whether any of those patients are children.

    The Florida Highway Patrol said GMC Sierra pickup and Cadillac Escalade were involved in the crash. 

    All patients have been taken to a local hospital, the JFRD said. 

    Units from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, JFRD and the Florida Highway Patrol were at the scene. 

