300 gallons of sewage leaks onto roadway in Jacksonville

Three hundred gallons of sewage leaked onto a roadway and nearby pond over the weekend after an air release valve malfunctioned.
Neighbor Juanita Golden says she noticed a strange odor when she walked outside Sunday, but had no idea there was a sewage leak overnight.
She said, “Sewage running on the streets is not a good thing.”
JEA says it cleaned up the leak in three hours.
JEA says there are over a hundred million gallons of sewage that travel through the sewage system everyday. They say 300 gallons is a smaller amount to spill and they cleaned it up in 3 hours. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/B0xlOHk0eX— Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) April 23, 2018
But Golden is still not pleased. She said, “It's on my street, in front of my house where my grandkids play.”
JEA spokeswoman Gina Kyle says valves go through a preventative-maintenance process.
She said she does not know when this one was scheduled to be evaluated.
Kyle says over a 100 million gallons of sewage flow through the sewer system, and workers promptly cleaned the three 100-gallon leak with disinfectants.
Kyle said, “Once we know that there is a problem, we get on top of it right away.”
We got the report that shows there have been 32 spills in the 2017 fiscal year.
The entry to the park still has a sign warning people to stay out of the pond and refrain from fishing.
