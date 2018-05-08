0 378 Duval students to be reassigned for 2018-19 school year

Hundreds of Duval County Public Schools students will have to be reassigned to "C" or higher schools next year.

They were supposed to be re-assigned after attending failing schools, but that didn't happen because of "human error."

Students at Richard L. Brown Elementary School, Smart Pope Livingston Elementary School, Hyde Grove Elementary School and Oak Hill Elementary School were supposed to be reassigned to ‘C’ or higher schools and their academic performance monitored.

The district supplied the department of education with lists of students that were to be reassigned.

DCPS has now found that those lists were full of “incomplete information and inaccuracies.” The district calls it “human error.”

Nine hundred students were left off the lists completely; 197 student records were duplicated and 378 students were not reassigned to a school of "C" or higher.

Those 378 students will be reassigned next year to a school with a grade of "C" or higher and their parents will get letters.

The “human error” meant the district was not monitoring the academic progress of hundreds of students that it committed to keeping tabs on.

Out of the students from those four schools that have been monitored, 39 percent remain non-proficient in reading and 35 percent remain non-proficient in math.

