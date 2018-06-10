4 people from Jacksonville killed in crash

Four people from Jacksonville were killed in a crash in Gilchrist County Saturday, troopers said.
The victims, ranging in age from 18 to 21, were inside a 2006 Chevy Impala on U.S. 129 when it collided with a 2014 Ford Explorer at the intersection of CR 340 at 5:45 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
Isabella Garcia, 19, Cameron Bell, 18, Hayden Raulerson, 21, and Alysia Littlejohn, 20, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.
Blake Delapaz, 20, was also in the Impala. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Some of the victims were Sandalwood High School alumni, according to the Paxon School for Advanced Studies PTSA Facebook page.
It's not clear who was driving. None of the victims were wearing seat belts, according to FHP.
The 28-year-old driver of the Explorer, Aimee Williams of Trenton, Florida, was seriously hurt in the crash.
Troopers are awaiting toxicology reports for everyone involved in the crash.
