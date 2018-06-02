4 people injured in boat collision during Jax Grand Prix of the Sea

Four people were injured after two boats collided during the Jax Grand Prix of the Sea on the St. Johns River on Saturday afternoon.
Units are responding to an overturned boat near Memorial Park....there are multiple injuries with at least one being serious.....more crews on the way— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) June 2, 2018
Related Headlines
Powerboat P1 director tells Action News Jax's Brittany Donovan that the four people were taken to the hospital after the two boats collided during one of the races.
Witnesses say these are the two boats that crashed during the #Jacksonville Grand Prix. They say 3 people were hurt @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/hlSQckEtty— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 2, 2018
Race coordinators are waiting for an update from the hospital.
The director said the two boats involved were not out of Jacksonville. The races for the rest of the day are canceled
Powerboat P1 director tells me 4 people were taken to the hospital after two boats collided during one of the races. Race coordinators are waiting for an update from the hospital @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/uJfHsZIjw8— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 2, 2018
He says the two boats involved were not out of #Jacksonville. Races for the rest of the day are canceled @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/bENpZYTDaE— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) June 2, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}