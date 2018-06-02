  • 4 people injured in boat collision during Jax Grand Prix of the Sea

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    Four people were injured after two boats collided during the Jax Grand Prix of the Sea on the St. Johns River on Saturday afternoon.

    Powerboat P1 director tells Action News Jax's Brittany Donovan that the four people were taken to the hospital after the two boats collided during one of the races.

    Race coordinators are waiting for an update from the hospital.

    The director said the two boats involved were not out of Jacksonville. The races for the rest of the day are canceled

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 people injured in boat collision during Jax Grand Prix of the Sea

  • Headline Goes Here

    First day of hurricane season and tax-free holiday week

  • Headline Goes Here

    Neighbors fighting development on contaminated Solite property in Clay County

  • Headline Goes Here

    First Alert Weather 2018 'Surviving the Storm' hurricane season prep special

  • Headline Goes Here

    JSO investigating westside crash, 2-year-old in critical condition after…