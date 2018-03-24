0 At least one dead in fiery vehicle crash in Westside Jacksonville

Rescue units are responding to a deadly crash that left four people trapped inside a burning car on Friday night in Westside Jacksonville.

At least one person is dead and there are very serious injuries involved in the crash, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said the crash happened at West Beaver Street and Otis Road.

So far, everyone has been extricated and are being taken to the hospital, JFRD says.

All lanes at Beaver Street are closed.

A look at scene where JFRD says 4 people were pulled from burning car. At least one person is dead. @AmberANjax is at the scene off Beaver St. working to get more info. UPDATES ON CBS47 & FOX30 at 11 @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/4sWvMrgoay — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) March 24, 2018

All patients have now been extricated and en route to the hospital — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) March 24, 2018

There are confirmed fatalities and very serious injuries in this wreck. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) March 24, 2018

Crews responding to traffic accident oat Beaver Street west of Otis.....JSO on scene confirming three people trapped in the vehicle — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) March 24, 2018

To make things worse....the car is on fire — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) March 24, 2018

E57 on scene now confirms 4 people trapped....need more rescues — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) March 24, 2018

