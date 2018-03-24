  • At least one dead in fiery vehicle crash in Westside Jacksonville

    Rescue units are responding to a deadly crash that left four people trapped inside a burning car on Friday night in Westside Jacksonville.

    At least one person is dead and there are very serious injuries involved in the crash, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. 

    JFRD said the crash happened at West Beaver Street and Otis Road. 

    So far, everyone has been extricated and are being taken to the hospital, JFRD says. 

    All lanes at Beaver Street are closed. 

