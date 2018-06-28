6 people arrested in St. Augustine drug bust

Note: Tap the arrows to view the mugshots
Deputies arrested six people after St. Augustine neighbors complained about suspected drug activity at a home.
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office began investigating after several neighbors reported that people were selling drugs on Varella Avenue.
Deputies raided the home at 362 Varella Avenue on Thursday, after a monthlong investigation that included having undercover officers make drug purchases at the home, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said 10 people were inside the home. Six were arrested.
James Thomas Green, 55, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Richard Sewell, 25, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Albert Turner, 48, was arrested on charges of on possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Lynell Hollars, 40, was arrested on charges of maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Mikel Hansing, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarah Lynn Meyer, 25, was arrested and charged with felony violation of probation.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
