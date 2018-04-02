7-foot alligator on I-295 slows down traffic in Jacksonville

An alligator slowed down drivers on I-295 in Jacksonville on Sunday.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call about a wandering alligator on I-295 northbound at Butler Boulevard.
JSO officers responded to the scene to help direct traffic.
A viewer sent dash cam video that captured the reportedly 7-foot long reptile. The animal appears to be resting against the concrete median barrier of the interstate.
Other drivers say they caught a glimpse of the reptile.
FYI everyone there’s a 10 foot alligator on 295 between gate pkwy and butler Blvd #florida— Erica Vaughn (@EricaHayleyy) April 1, 2018
PSA: There is an alligator causing traffic delay on 295 north near jtb exit #JustFloridaThings— DannyBoi (@DannyBoi_wmc) April 1, 2018
