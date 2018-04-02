  • 7-foot alligator on I-295 slows down traffic in Jacksonville

    By: Danae Leake , Action News Jax

    An alligator slowed down drivers on I-295 in Jacksonville on Sunday. 

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call about a wandering alligator on I-295 northbound at Butler Boulevard. 

    JSO officers responded to the scene to help direct traffic. 

    A viewer sent dash cam video that captured the reportedly 7-foot long reptile. The animal appears to be resting against the concrete median barrier of the interstate. 

    Other drivers say they caught a glimpse of the reptile. 

