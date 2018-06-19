  • Police: 7-month-old dies in hot car in Camden County

    By: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax

    A 7-month-old baby died after being left in a hot car in Camden County, according to the sheriff's office.

    The sheriff's office tells Action News Jax that the child died at a Quality Inn in Kingsland.

    The Kingsland Police Department is investigating.

    Action News Jax is working to learn more about the reported death.

