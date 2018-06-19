A 7-month-old baby died after being left in a hot car in Camden County, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office tells Action News Jax that the child died at a Quality Inn in Kingsland.
The Kingsland Police Department is investigating.
Action News Jax is working to learn more about the reported death.
Confirmed: 7 month old dies in a hot car at a Quality Inn in Camden County, GA. @AmberANjax is heading to the scene. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews @wsbtv— Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) June 19, 2018
