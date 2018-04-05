STORY: Sailors at Kings Bay take drug tests after suspected overdose deaths
Seven anti-nukes protesters were detained Thursday morning after they trespassed onto Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in St. Marys, Georgia Wednesday night, according to a base spokesperson.
The activist group said in a statement that they were "carrying hammers and baby bottles of their own blood" during the incident.
A military spokesperson said federal property was defaced during the trespassing.
According to the Washington Post, the protesters smeared red paint on building and signs on the naval base.
The protesters were turned over to authorities and no injuries were reported. The spokesperson said she didn't know how the protesters entered the property.
The investigation is still ongoing.
The protesters call themselves the Kings Bay Plowshares, and are part of the Plowshares movement, a peace activism movement known for people breaking into nuclear weapon sites.
According to the group's Facebook page, the protesters are being held at the Camden County Jail.
