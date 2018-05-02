0 85-year-old Army veteran's walker stolen at St. Augustine Flea Market

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -

An 85-year-old Korean War veteran is now struggling to walk after someone stole his walker at a St. Johns County flea market.

Army veteran Jim Arce said his walker was taken while he was in the bathroom.

The St. Augustine Flea Market makes it clear the property is under 24-hour surveillance. Still, Arce said someone walked off with his walker in broad daylight.

Music is Arce’s main hobby and these days, he makes money off that hobby by refurbishing old stereos and selling them from a booth at the St. Augustine Flea Market.

That's also where the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said his walker, valued at $250, was stolen Sunday afternoon.

“Who would do something like this?” Action News Jax reporter Russell Colburn asked.

“I have no idea. A low, scum, son-of-a-[expletive] man,” Arce said.

According to the police report, Arce went to the restroom and placed the walker out in front of his booth.

It states surveillance video captured a woman walk off with the walker and leave the area.

We asked the Sheriff’s Office and the flea market for a copy of that video, or even just a still image of the suspect, but so far, nothing has been provided.

“You got to understand that the person you’re stealing it from has trouble walking, and yet you steal it from him. That I don’t understand,” Arce said.

A friend gave Arce a replacement, but he said it’s too heavy to continually unload from his SUV.

He has several canes, but said those are only good for short distances.

“I’m having enough of a hard time going on day-to-day, day-to-day, without taking something that I need to move,” Arce said.

The suspect is described as a woman with reddish hair who was wearing a black shirt and visor and pink pants.

After our story aired, several people reached out to Action News Jax offering to help Arce get a new walker.

