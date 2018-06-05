  • 9 people apply to temporarily replace suspended Jacksonville council members

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    Nine people have applied to temporarily replace suspended City of Jacksonville council members Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown, Action News Jax has learned.

    This comes after the two City Council members were indicted on money laundering and fraud charges.

    Related Headlines

    Action News Jax broke the news of Katrina Brown's and Reggie Brown’s 38-count indictment on May 31.

    Florida Gov. Rick Scott suspended Jacksonville City Council members Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown from office on Friday.

    Gov. Scott's office confirms list of replacement candidates for indicted council members includes Darrin Williams, Terrance Brisbane, Brenda Priestly Jackson, Ju’coby Pittman, Tameka Holly, Celestine Mills, Terry Fields, Angela Nixon and Christopher Pendleton. 

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch CBS47 Action News Jax at 5 for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 people apply to temporarily replace suspended Jacksonville council members

  • Headline Goes Here

    Procession takes Central Florida firefighter killed in Jacksonville boat…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville police responding to reported shooting in Lackawanna

  • Headline Goes Here

    Federal search warrant executed at Sushi House at St. Johns Town Center,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Ware County teacher pleads guilty to sex trafficking minor