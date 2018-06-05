9 people apply to temporarily replace suspended Jacksonville council members

Nine people have applied to temporarily replace suspended City of Jacksonville council members Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown, Action News Jax has learned.
This comes after the two City Council members were indicted on money laundering and fraud charges.
Action News Jax broke the news of Katrina Brown's and Reggie Brown’s 38-count indictment on May 31.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott suspended Jacksonville City Council members Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown from office on Friday.
Gov. Scott's office confirms list of replacement candidates for indicted council members includes Darrin Williams, Terrance Brisbane, Brenda Priestly Jackson, Ju’coby Pittman, Tameka Holly, Celestine Mills, Terry Fields, Angela Nixon and Christopher Pendleton.
