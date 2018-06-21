0 911 call released after baby dies in hot car in Kingsland

The Kingsland (Ga.) Police continue to investigate the death of a 7-month-old boy found unresponsive in a hot car on June 19.

Authorities have released the 911 call that was made to first responders from the Quality Inn in Kingsland:

911 operator: Camden County 911, what’s the address of your emergency?

Caller: Quality Inn Hotel Suites.

911 operator: Quality Inn?

Caller: Yes ma'am, um, there's a lady out here and she says her baby's dead I don't know what's going on but she's, like, yelling and stuff and talking about-

911 operator: She said her baby's dead?

Caller: Um, yes, she said her baby's dead, I’m guessing, I’m not really sure but we're starting to walk across the parking lot, I don't know ma'am, what's going on, but she's, like, send somebody out here fast.

911 operator: OK, are you with her or near the baby?

Caller: Um, no ma'am me and my friend are walking we trying to walk towards them now.

911 operator: OK, can I get your name?

Caller: Um, yes ma'am, [Caller].

911 operator: And your call back number?

Caller: [Redacted]

911 operator: OK, tell me exactly what happened.

Caller: Um, OK, I was outside putting my groceries in the car with my auntie and I just see her, like, she started running across the parking lot screaming at somebody and then by the time I went back upstairs of the hotel she was, like, “Can you please call the police? My baby is dead.”

911 operator: So, she was running?

Caller: Oh my gosh, ma'am, she is on the ground, ma'am she's on the ground over there.

Caller: [To the mother] Um, are you OK, ma’am? I’m calling them right now, I’m on the phone with them I’m so sorry.

Caller: Um, ma’am, she doesn’t want anybody to be by her, she's on the ground in the bushes.

911 operator: Can, are you able to ask her where the baby is?

Caller: The baby is right here, ma'am, she doesn't want us, like, close to them.

[Overlapping]

911 operator: Oh, you're, she's with the baby?

Caller: I mean, um, yes ma'am.

[Overlapping]

911 operator: And she won't let you get near it?

Caller: Yeah, she doesn't like, I don't, I don't know, too, I'm panicking.

911 operator: OK.

[Overlapping]

Caller: I have kids myself.

911 operator: Ma'am, [Caller], you're doing a great job, we're gonna get her the help we can, someone already got fire and EF to her.

Caller: Holy [expletive].

911 operator: OK you're doing a great job, I need you to take a deep breath and just keep answering my questions, OK?

Caller: I'm sorry ma’am I have kids myself and this is like crazy, I, I, ma’am can you please get somebody out here?

911 operator: They're on their way, they're on their way. Are you able to ask her how old the baby is?

[Unintelligible]

911 operator: [Caller]?

Caller: Yes ma'am?

911 operator: Ask her how old the baby is.

Caller: Um. …tell us how old the baby is?

[Pause]

Caller: He's seven months.

911 operator: Seven months?

Caller: Yeah.

911 operator: Is it, is it a boy or a girl

Caller: Um, he's a little boy.

911 operator: OK, is he awake?

Caller: No ma'am, he's not, he's not.

911 operator: Is he breathing?

Caller: No. Holy lord, oh. Oh [expletive], Jesus, oh lord please let [unintelligible].

911 operator: OK.

Caller: This baby, this baby, oh I can't breathe, lord.

911 operator: I am sending help now I need you to stay on the line, OK?

Caller: OK ma'am OK.

911 operator: OK.

Caller: I ain't never in my life seen nothing like this, lord. Oh my God. Oh Jesus lord heaven please.

(pause)

911 operator: OK, listen carefully.

Caller: Mhmm.

911 operator: Are you right by the baby now?

Caller: Yes ma’am, we’re standing here me my friend and the man standing right beside her.

911 operator: OK, I want you to stay right with him, make sure his head is slightly tilted back and check breathing, OK?

Caller: Yeah that’s what the man out here he’s in the military he's trying to do all that now.

911 operator: There's an officer there?

Caller: Yes, he’s a military officer, yes ma’am.

911 operator: OK, do you see the police officer there?

Caller: No, no, I don't see nobody.

911 operator: OK.

Caller: Oh, oh, I see a police officer, I think, I don't know.

911 operator: [Caller]? [Caller]?

Caller: Yes ma'am?

911 operator: I'm gonna tell you how to give mouth to mouth, OK?

Caller: Yeah, looks like the man he's trying to right now.

911 operator: The man is doing it now, you don't?

Caller: Yes ma'am.

911 operator: OK. I'm gonna tell you, make sure that the baby, completely cover the baby's mouth and nose with his mouth OK?

Caller: OK.

911 operator: Then blow two puffs of air in the lungs a (holy) bout one second each, (oh my god) just long enough to make the chest rise.

Caller: There's a dead baby, oh the baby.

911 operator: OK, [Caller] I need you to help, [[Caller] crying] take a breath you're doing a great job, make sure is his mouth covering the baby's mouth and nose.

Caller: Yes ma'am, they're trying to help the baby right now.

911 operator: [Caller].

Caller: Oh, lord, Jesus. Oh my god. oh ma'am, the police got the baby, ma'am.

911 operator: OK, they're working on the baby now?

Caller: Yes ma'am.

911 operator: OK, I’m gonna let you go, OK?

Caller: OK, thank you, oh Lord.

911 operator: OK, bye.

Caller: Oh Lord.

