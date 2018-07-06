0 911: ‘He's not breathing anymore,' neighbor says of man shot by Glynn County cop

A recently-released 911 call details the effort to get help for a man believe to have been shot by a troubled Glynn County police Lieutenant.

Cory Sasser, 41, killed himself after a brief police chase. He was the prime suspect in the shooting deaths of his estranged wife Katie and her male friend, John Hall Jr.

The shooting happened at Hall’s home in Darien, Ga., in nearby McIntosh County. At the time of his death, Sasser was facing termination by the Glynn County Police Department after a May incident in which Sasser confronted his wife in the middle of the night at her home.

Sasser later turned himself in on domestic charges. Days later, Cory Sasser was found barricaded in his truck, threatening suicide.

He kicked two officers who responded, they had to use a taser to get him into custody. Sasser spent a week in an inpatient mental health treatment center and was released into his adult son’s care.

Despite the May arrest, and suicide threat, Sasser was free on bond. On June 26, while in Glynn County for a court hearing, saw his estranged wife and her boyfriend, John Hall Jr., at a restaurant that day.

A police report claimed Sasser made a threatening gesture towards the couple. Police were called, but Sasser wasn’t arrested.

On June 28, Hall Jr. and Katie Sasser were shot and killed. Panicked neighbors called 911 when they heard the shots.

Caller: We just heard some gunshots, our neighbor, John Hall as been shot. He's our neighbor.

911 operator: OK, so someone's been shot?

911 caller: Yes.

911 operator: Where has he been shot at ma'am?

Caller: Right in front his house. He's been shot in the chest several times.

911 operator: Is he breathing?

Caller: He took a gasp of air 30 seconds ago, but he's not breathing anymore.

911 operator: How old is he? Who shot him?

Caller: I'm not sure, we heard noise and we came outside and this is what happened

911 operator: And he is not breathing?

Caller: He's not breathing. He took a gasp of air.

911 operator: Where is he at? He's in his front yard?

Caller: Yes, he's in his driveway.

911: Where were you at when this happened, ma'am?

Caller: I was in my house and we heard noise and we thought it was fireworks and we came outside … and it wasn't fireworks.

911 operator: You’re outside with him ma'am?

Caller: Yes ma'am, I'm about to walk around the house. My grandfather and my brother are outside with this man.

911 operator: Alright, Ma'am?

Caller: Hey?

911 operator: How many times does he appear to be shot?

Caller: i can't go over there and be around that kind of stuff, but I heard the gun fire about six times.

911 operator: So you heard the gun go off approximately 6 times?

Caller: Yeah.

Caller No. 2: HI, uh, I’m in Darien and I just heard a bunch of gunshots outside of our house, not far away — there’s at least five (shots).

Caller No. 2: I’m not going to go out to check it but you know …

911 operator: What’s your address ma’am?

Caller No. 2: Mission Drive Southeast. It sounded like on Mission Drive, I thought it was right outside our house. But my husband is upstairs and said no, but it’s close.

911 operator: On Tolomato Island?

Caller No. 2: Yes ma’am. I don’t know if it’s just people shooting guns. If they are, this is a residential neighborhood. They shouldn’t be shooting guns in the neighborhood.

