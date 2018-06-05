0 A dozen Jacksonville women claim wedding photographer was a no-show on their big day

At least a dozen women claim they have been scammed by the same wedding photographer.

They signed contracts and paid in full, but they said he never showed up on their special day.

Simone Thompson said she is out $1,000 and doesn’t even have the wedding pictures to show for it.

“I’ll never have a video of me walking down the aisle, of my stepson walking down the aisle or anybody,” Thompson said.

The day of her wedding, she said Alphonso Morris with A&T Enterprise was a no-show and claimed there was a death in the family.

The contract Thompson signed states a refund of fees is not allowed. However, if there are issues, there will be a service credit, but she said she hasn’t received anything.

“This man has to be stopped. It’s ridiculous. He’s walking as a free man scamming people out of thousands of dollars,” Thompson said.

Another woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she paid Morris $1,600 for his services, but he never showed.

“I’m just appalled he would take off with people’s money like that,” the woman said.

After several attempts to reach out to Morris, he called Action News Jax back and said he wants to try to fix things.

“I have had some issues that transpired and what I’m doing now is reaching out to the individuals one by one,” Morris said.

Action News Jax looked up Morris’ past criminal history and found that he has past charges that he pleaded guilty to, ranging from schemes to defraud to grand theft.

“This isn’t something new that he’s been doing. He’s been doing this for a long time,” Thompson said.

Morris also said that he is seeking mental help.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said usually this is a civil matter, but if there is a pattern of conduct, it’s likely a crime of fraud.

Carson said these women should go to the state attorney’s office.

