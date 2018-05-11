Additional photos released in Hyde murder investigation

PHOTO GALLERY: Images in Ronnie Hyde's camera show extensive travels
Longtime Jacksonville resident Ronnie Hyde is accused of killing and dismembering 16-year-old Fred Laster in 1994.
Newly-released evidence shows that Hyde's home mentions Mark Degner and Brian Hayes, two Jacksonville boys who disappeared 13 years ago.
The photos released by authorities paint a picture of a man who enjoyed to travel. Investigators found old pictures from Hyde's camera, including this one of a young boy whose face is blocked out.
Investigators accuse Hyde of sexually abusing boys in the 1980s and 1990s. The FBI says Hyde could possibly have abused boys in other counties.
The evidence also shows photos of Hyde's vacations, which included numerous Caribbean cruises, trips to London and San Francisco.
The report also gave a look inside his two Duval County homes, both of which were sparsely furnished and filthy.
Some of the evidence recovered included DVDs of suspected child porn, and a poem it appears he wrote titled "Dying Sin."
The document also includes a letter from an inmate who says he knew Hyde killed his friend -- and that he would've gotten him too, but he was able to get away.
Hyde is due back in court in August.
