Alberto impacts: Dry start to Memorial Day weekend for Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Tropical Storm Alberto heading for the Gulf Coast, the First Alert Weather Team said Saturday is the "pick day" of Memorial Day weekend for outdoor plans, as Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will have a good number of dry hours.
A few brief widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will occur around lunchtime, but besides that, the day will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s at the beaches to near 90 inland.
A spotty shower possible around lunchtime, but there won't be much rain. Expect a dry day! Here's your Saturday hour by hour so you can plan your day #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/82OpeHEkHv— Corey Simma (@CSimmaWX) May 26, 2018
Sun burn times will drop to 10-15 minutes with a moderate rip current risk at area beaches. Grab the sunscreen and stay cool!
Rain will increase late Saturday night into Sunday, with a few waves of rain Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain continues with midday and afternoon storms for Memorial Day.
Over the Memorial Day weekend, Jacksonville and coastal areas are expected to see 2 to 4 inches of rain and 3 to 5 inches around the Interstate 75 corridor.
