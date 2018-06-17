Ali the African elephant safely returns to enclosure after brief stroll

Sunday afternoon, Ali the African elephant briefly wandered through an open gate into a contained courtyard behind the giraffe and elephant night house, according to a Jacksonville Zoo press release.
He was quickly returned and secured in a holding enclosure, the zoo said.
There were no guests, staff members or animals, including Ali, injured during the incident, according to the zoo.
The zoo said incident was a result of human error. When the elephant keepers realized Ali was not in his holding yard, they called a “code-red."
While no guests were in danger, any time an animal is not where it is supposed to be, established safety protocols go into effect, according to the release.
Ali was donated in 1997 from Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, according to the zoo.
