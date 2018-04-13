Man leads police on chase on Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville

A man led police on a chase after running a red light in Jacksonville on Friday.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the man was having a dispute with his girlfriend at a Taco Bell.
Police say he was seen throwing things from the car and drove off.
Officers saw him run a red light, leading them on a officers on a five-plus mile chase at 45 mph on the Arlington Expressway before they pitted him.
Here’s an up-close look at the suspect. Hasn’t been identified. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/igyMxhMr8j— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) April 13, 2018
Authorities said the man was stopped with a Taser and arrested when the chase ended on Arlington Expressway near the A. Philip Randolph exit.
Officers say they're working to figure out if a domestic battery occurred prior to the chase.
Apparent police chase just ended with crash near downtown. Working to get info from #JSO. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Nz3bpvhVVW— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) April 13, 2018
Suspect loaded into ambulance with hands zip-tied. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/XIR1yMw42I— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) April 13, 2018
