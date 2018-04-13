  • Man leads police on chase on Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville

    A man led police on a chase after running a red light in Jacksonville on Friday.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the man was having a dispute with his girlfriend at a Taco Bell.

    Police say he was seen throwing things from the car and drove off.

    Officers saw him run a red light, leading them on a officers on a five-plus mile chase at 45 mph on the Arlington Expressway before they pitted him.

    Authorities said the man was stopped with a Taser and arrested when the chase ended on Arlington Expressway near the A. Philip Randolph exit. 

    Officers say they're working to figure out if a domestic battery occurred prior to the chase. 

