  • Multiple businesses in St. Johns County papered with counterfeit bills

    By: Russell Colburn , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    At least five businesses in St. Johns County have been hit by crooks using counterfeit cash in the last week, according to the sheriff’s office.

    St. Johns County deputies said Saturday, someone used a fake $50 bill at the Gate gas station at I-95 and State Road 16.

    The report states a 6-foot-tall, 220-pound Hispanic man with black hair and a beard used it to buy gas.

    Deputies said the bill wasn’t discovered until later that night.

    According to deputies, areas near I-95 are especially vulnerable, as criminals can quickly hit numerous places with the fake money.

    A woman -- who only identified herself as Miriam -- runs My Dream Beauty Salon just down the road from the Gate. She said she’s always on the lookout for fakes.

    “Say somebody comes into the salon and they spend $150, and give me two bad bills,” Miriam said.  “I lost $150 for all my work, my product, so we need to take a precaution for that.”

