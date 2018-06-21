0 Attorney: Lone survivor of Town Center Parkway shooting still has bullets in his body

The lone survivor of a quadruple shooting on Town Center Parkway in Jacksonville earlier this month will be going from the Clay County Jail to a hospital, his attorney said Thursday.

Keyanta Bullard, 20, a rapper who is known by the stage name Yungeen Ace, admitted to violation of probation on Thursday in Clay County court, according to his attorney, David Haas.

“Ace knows he made a mistake, he’s correcting it. He’s going to pay a price for it, but he’s ready to get a hospital and get these bullets out of him,” Haas said.

Haas said Bullard still has bullets in his hand, the back of his legs and his arm. Bullard said he is "good" when asked about his health.

Lone survivor of the quadruple shooting on Town Center Pwky, Keyanta Bullard, was just released from custody in Clay County @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/1zCPs0sebX — Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) June 21, 2018

"They know what it is. They're watching over me, I ain't trippin," Bullard said.

Haas said Bullard did not receive proper care in jail.

"We’ve got issues with how he was treated in jail. Lack of medications. He was not cared for appropriately in my opinion," Haas said.

Bullard was on probation for accessory after the fact in a Clay County case.

He pleaded no contest to the offense and was sentenced to 31 months of probation.

Part of the Bullard's probationary conditions include not possessing any firearms, the reason he reported to the probation office on June 8.

Haas said Bullard's probation has been restored with a few additional conditions; he said Bullard will report for probation in a timely manner and do it safely.

"He’s on GPS monitoring, that way everybody knows where he is. Ace is fine with that. We’ve got no issue with that," Haas said.

Bullard previously said that he was shot eight times late on the night of June 5 in a drive-by shooting near the St. Johns Town Center.

The shooting killed three teenagers riding in a car with Bullard. No arrests have been made. Haas previously said Bullard does not know who the gunman is.

“Ace just wants to say he’s happy to be out. We’re thankful to the State Attorney’s Office for moving quickly on this and recognizing the issues that really weren’t as serious as I think it was reported," Haas said.

Anyone who knows any information about the quadruple shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $8,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

