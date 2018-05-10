Authorities: Jekyll Island man killed his invalid wife, intended to kill himself afterward

An 82-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he killed his invalid wife and intended to take his own life afterward.
Joseph Hilton is facing charges of felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Related Headlines
The Georgia State Patrol was called to the 1100 block of North Beach Drive on Jekyll Island on Wednesday for a welfare check.
The welfare check led to a brief standoff with the GSP SWAT team, and Joseph Hilton was then arrested, the release said.
After the standoff, Hilton's wife, 83-year-old Carol Hilton, was found dead in the home, and the GBI was called to assist in the death investigation.
Investigators found that Carol Hilton was killed prior to law enforcement intervention and that Joseph Hilton intended to take his own life after killing his wife, the release said.
An autopsy will be conducted on Carol Hilton's body, which will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}