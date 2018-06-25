0 Baby suffers life-threatening injuries in San Juan Avenue crash

An infant is at UF Health after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash on San Juan Avenue.

The baby’s mother is also in the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened after a Chevy Malibu ran a stop sign at the intersection of Vista Avenue and San Juan Avenue.

The Malibu was then hit by an oncoming blue Ford pickup; a witness says the mother and child were in the Malibu.

Al Knopefl told Action News Jax he was in his office when he heard a loud bang.

“Sounded more like an explosion than a traffic accident,” said Knopefl.

He said he then dialed 911.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told Action News Jax the impact from the pickup pushed the Malibu into a third vehicle. We’re reaching out to police for updates on the condition of those victims.

“They were transported with life threatening injuries, we do not have information on the status of the infant at this time,” said JSO's Sergeant Domingo.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue tweeted early Monday morning, a person was pinned inside a car. They later said that person had been extricated. Knopefl tells us witnesses ran to help.

Command has advised that the patient has been extricated — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) June 25, 2018

“Everyone did whatever they could to get the mother out,” he said.

Knopefl also says he sees people run the stop sign often.

“Constantly," he said. "All the time! There’s at least once a week when there’s a near miss here.”

Tonight we’re also asking JSO if the infant in this crash was safely restrained in that car.

