0 Baker County church members thank strangers after truck crashes into church

Church members are thanking strangers who stepped up to help after a truck crashed into a Baker County church.

Corben Hodges said he was mowing the grass at Souls Harbor Church of God just feet from where the truck drove off U.S. 90.

“I turn around and see a truck speeding through the field,” he said.

The driver, 45-year-old Roy Prevatt, had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by helicopter after the truck crashed into the church, troopers said.

A 45-year-old man is seriously hurt after veering off the road and crashing into a church. On CBS47 at 6:30: Hear from a witness who rushed over to try to help him, and what happened after the crash that allowed service to go on today @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/LpbYcUbolN — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) April 29, 2018

Thanks to church members and the kindness of strangers, service went on as planned today at a local church. I’m told workers at Miracle Towing bought this wood and helped the group board up after a truck crashed into the building @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/GHGK1JLlKc — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) April 29, 2018

It’s not clear why he veered off the road, according to a release from FHP.

“I just tried to call 911, went over there to see if he was responsive or not. He wasn’t,” Hodges said.

Church member Lori Tanner told Action News Jax that workers at Miracle Towing took the truck away from the scene, then came back with wood.

“They actually went themselves and purchased the wood and helped our church members board up the church,” Tanner said.

Services went on as planned Sunday at Souls Harbor Church of God after the workers, church members and neighbors worked into the night to cover up the damage.

“We’re a small church but we have very dedicated, loyal members and the towing company was a huge help to us,” Tanner said.

She said members prayed for the man involved in the crash and thanked God for the strangers who helped patch up the church.

Action News Jax reached out to UF Health Jacksonville for an update on the condition of the driver but have not yet heard back.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.