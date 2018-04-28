0 Bartram Park family displaced after Saturday morning fire

A family of four was left without a place to call home after their trailer on Ayala Road in Bartram Park caught on fire Saturday morning.

Action News Jax spoke to a woman who lives in the home. She said she's just glad they all made it out alive.

“My granddaughter called me, and when I answered the phone, she just started screaming, ‘Mimi, our house is on fire!’ “ said Helen Strickland, grandmother of Alisha Black, the woman living inside the home.

NEW @ 6: “It sounded like rain, but it was the cracking of fire.” Hear from the mom who was inside this Bartram Park trailer home when a blaze erupted and how it’s changed her perspective on her everyday life. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/S21KKu9Oov — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) April 28, 2018

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue and Rescue Department responded around 11:30 a.m.

"I just woke up, thought I was dreaming,” Black said.

The fire charred the inside of the home, leaving a huge hole in the roof.

“It sounded like rain, but it was the crackling of the fire,” Black told Action News Jax's Courtney Cole.

Black said she looked out the front window and saw the whole area ablaze.

"I went straight to my girls’ room, snatched them up, told them go out the back door. My oldest daughter went out the front door, got a burn on her arm," Black said.

Black’s daughters are 11-years-old and 8-years-old.

While they all made it out safely, there's now just bits and pieces left of the memories they made on Ayala Road over the past four years.

"Our bibles, I was able to salvage so far. They’re soaked,” Black said.

They're sifting through everything to figure out what they can salvage.

“Some pictures the firemen brought to us, which is a blessing. They were so good. I thank God for them,” Black said.

Black said both of her dogs were able to make it out safely as well.

She said she doesn’t know exactly what led to the fire, but she believes it was an electrical issue.

