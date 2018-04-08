  • Body found in Jacksonville likely to be one of missing man, police say

    Updated:

    A body found in Jacksonville is likely to be the one of a missing man, the Neptune Beach Police Department said Sunday. 

    Police said the body might be 28-year-old Timothy Hapsis, who was last seen March 29. NBPD said that Hapsis was driving a 4-door 2013 beige Kia sedan with the Florida tag 697YGY.

    Hapsis was reported missing after he had not been showing up for work for several days, police said.

    Hapsis used to work at Mojo Kitchen in Jacksonville beach, and Action News Jax’s Courtney Cole spoke to one of his former co-workers to learn more about Hapsis.

    Police said the Duval County Medical Examiner's Office will make the positive identification. 

